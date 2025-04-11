CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $279.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $269.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Get CME Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,169. The stock has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. This represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,980. This trade represents a 31.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,273,000 after purchasing an additional 326,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,717,000 after buying an additional 104,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CME Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.