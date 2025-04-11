Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 13,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 163,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Hippo Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

In other Hippo news, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $327,810.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 499,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,354,952.64. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $635,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,306. This represents a 22.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,997 shares of company stock worth $1,469,538 over the last quarter. 11.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hippo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hippo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hippo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

