YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,239,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,703,255 shares.The stock last traded at $19.11 and had previously closed at $18.27.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

