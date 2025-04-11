Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 11th (ACI, ANIP, ARGX, BAH, BCRX, BTCM, CADL, CAN, CART, CELC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 11th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $715.00 price target on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $2,500.00 target price on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $1,150.00 target price on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

