Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 6,539 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $4,840,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 386,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 57,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 150,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

