Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Michael Fraser Purchases 50,000 Shares

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Fraser purchased 50,000 shares of Orora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$86,100.00 ($53,478.26).

Orora Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Orora Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Orora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

