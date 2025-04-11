Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Buys A$47,021.50 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Karen Stocks acquired 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$47,021.50 ($29,205.90).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is presently -1.67%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

