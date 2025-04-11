Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 495,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 627,540 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $11.16.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.
