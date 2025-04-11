Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 495,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 627,540 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $11.16.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 11.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,767,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 573,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $12,676,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,005,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 984,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 122,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 648,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 86,046 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

