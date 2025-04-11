STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.09. 1,961,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,310,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,475,384 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 725,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $85,232,000 after buying an additional 1,939,088 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $83,165,000 after buying an additional 938,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 1,636,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,886,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,111,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

