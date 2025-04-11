XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.33. 4,207,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,006,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $18.00 price objective on XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America cut shares of XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

XPeng Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1,138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in XPeng by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 295,536 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

