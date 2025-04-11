iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $527.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.90.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

