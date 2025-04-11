Eley Financial Management Inc Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eley Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 287,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 61,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $227.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average of $241.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $635.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

