iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.55, but opened at $56.74. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF shares last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 86,952 shares traded.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

