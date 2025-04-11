iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABUGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.55, but opened at $56.74. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF shares last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 86,952 shares traded.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABUFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

