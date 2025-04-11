Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.15, but opened at $50.74. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 52,223 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKWD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $37,155.08. This trade represents a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 over the last ninety days. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile



Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

