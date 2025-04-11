ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 83,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 72,488 shares.The stock last traded at $46.81 and had previously closed at $46.48.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $852.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

