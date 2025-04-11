Investors Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 19,198 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 12,363 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,873.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.09. 1,060,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

