Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Everest Group (EG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Everest Group (NYSE: EG):

4/11/2025 – Everest Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $376.00.

4/10/2025 – Everest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $362.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Everest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $434.00 to $402.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Everest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $372.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EG traded up $6.16 on Friday, hitting $347.56. 113,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Everest Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

