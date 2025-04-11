Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $115.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crocs traded as low as $89.34 and last traded at $89.64. Approximately 703,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,440,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

