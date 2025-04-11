Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0698 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $482.56 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.79 or 0.01897613 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00023267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00006334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,933,002,967 coins and its circulating supply is 6,914,982,967 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.