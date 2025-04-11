Bittensor Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.12 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $246.56 or 0.00297667 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $138.82 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 8,588,780 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 8,581,586. The last known price of Bittensor is 241.1136971 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $146,170,986.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

