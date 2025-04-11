32,076 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after buying an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,715,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,052,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,521,173,000 after purchasing an additional 468,203 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $353.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.27. The company has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

