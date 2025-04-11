Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 573,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

