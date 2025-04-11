Elios Financial Group Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elios Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,725,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,740 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $259,038,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.1 %

JPM stock opened at $227.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $635.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

