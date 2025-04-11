Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 174 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $302,005,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

