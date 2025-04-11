Argent Trust Co Sells 109 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 556.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $329.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.67.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.31.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

