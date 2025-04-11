Argent Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $559.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.78 and a 200-day moving average of $651.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.47.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

