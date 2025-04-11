Grin Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $35,621.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,416.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.32 or 0.00376755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00092592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.78 or 0.00243768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00018281 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

