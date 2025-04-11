Saga (SAGA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.04 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Saga has a market cap of $54.85 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saga has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saga Token Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,062,098,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,666,063 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,062,056,797 with 244,650,731 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.22279832 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $17,580,411.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

