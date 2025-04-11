Tellor Trading 3% Lower This Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.07 or 0.00028011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $61.33 million and $27.55 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,199.36 or 0.99797227 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81,654.48 or 0.99135695 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,740,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,658,193 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
