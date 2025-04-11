Enzyme 1-Day Volume Tops $11.25 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $8.99 or 0.00010910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $26.67 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,968,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,967,572 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzyme_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

