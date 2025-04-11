Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NWL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.54. 3,224,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

