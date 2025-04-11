JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. IMAX has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IMAX by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2,361.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 134,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

