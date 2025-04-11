Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

