Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,427,237,000 after acquiring an additional 700,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

