Family Office Research LLC Acquires New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. RTX accounts for approximately 1.0% of Family Office Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $321,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in RTX by 23.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX opened at $126.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

