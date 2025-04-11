590 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC

Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after buying an additional 4,374,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $252.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.12. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $811.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.