Family Office Research LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $257.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

