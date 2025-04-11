First Foundation Advisors Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $193.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.48.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

