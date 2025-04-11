Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Invests $427,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,728 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Walmart by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $14,453,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $728.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,697,464.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,852,396.42. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,288,807.84. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

