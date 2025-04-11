Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 58,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 468.57 and a beta of 0.91. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

