Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0635 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $15,494.65 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,457.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00374595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00092412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.35 or 0.00244185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00018261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 71,766,547 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

