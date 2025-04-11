CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00003558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00026913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00002914 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.01396051 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $1,094,284.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.