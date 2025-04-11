Navcoin Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $55,329.14 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00049134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00006797 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001208 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247,338.19 or 2.99961760 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

