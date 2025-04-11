Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.06. 99,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.88. Ichor has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ichor by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.