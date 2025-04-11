JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Price

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

CHD stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 364,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

