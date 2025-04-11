Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 14,113 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,577,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

