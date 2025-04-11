Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 14,125 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 274.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

