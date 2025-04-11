Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

