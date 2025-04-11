KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.0% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $509.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

