Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,269 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after buying an additional 1,388,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,245,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 369,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $210.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average of $206.32. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.